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DRUGS BUST Swanley Drug Dealer Jailed for Firearms and Class A Supply

Swanley Drug Dealer Jailed for Firearms and Class A Supply

Luke Carney, a 28-year-old drug dealer from Swanley, has been jailed for five years after firearms were found stored in his van and for supplying Class A drugs. On 6 November 2025, police executed a Misuse of Drugs Act warrant at his Alder Way home, seizing weapons during the search. Carney was arrested the next day on the M4 by South Wales Police.

Weapons Seized In Van Search

Officers found a revolver, a firearm, and a shotgun—all without certificates—inside a van registered to Carney. He was charged with possession of prohibited weapons following the discovery.

Further Police Action Uncovers Drugs

On 11 December, police executed another search warrant at Carney’s residence, uncovering approximately £12,000 in cash, counterfeit money, drug paraphernalia, and four mobile phones. Additional charges were brought against him for possession of criminal property and involvement in supplying Class A drugs.

Sentenced At Woolwich Crown Court

Carney appeared at Woolwich Crown Court on Monday 8 June 2026, where he was sentenced to five years in prison for his offences involving illegal firearms and drug supply.

Detective Praises Police Work

“Any drug dealer deserves to be in jail and one who is in possession of lethal weapons can expect a lengthy prison sentence. Our officers were determined to bring Carney to justice and evidence of his offending was recovered during two searches of his home,” said Detective Sergeant Tony Hatcher. “The misuse of Class A drugs brings misery to families and the wider community, and Swanley will undoubtedly be a safer place while this man is in jail.”

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