Watch Live
  • Home
  • UK News

TRAFFIC CHAOS M25 Collision Sparks Hour-Long Delays Near Godstone During Heatwave

Drivers on the M25 near Godstone, Surrey, faced severe delays following a serious collision this morning during the UK’s intense heatwave. Emergency services, including an air ambulance, are at the scene, causing a motorway shutdown clockwise from junction 6. The prolonged closure has led to gridlock stretching onto the M26 towards Kent.

Motorists Exit Vehicles

Due to the standstill traffic and soaring temperatures nearing 30°C, frustrated drivers abandoned their baking cars, stepping onto the scorching carriageway despite warnings from emergency crews. Some took their dogs for walks along the motorway, while others used emergency verges normally reserved for first responders.

Major Delays Confirmed

National Highways reported traffic held at junction 6 Godstone with delays exceeding one hour and queues extending six miles. The motorway remains blocked both ways as emergency teams work to Arrested as Essex Police Clear Chaos in 30 Minutes">clear the scene, intensifying the disruption on one of the UK’s busiest roads during the extreme red heat alert.

Drivers Miss Flights

One trapped driver described missing a flight for the first time in fifty years because of the “horrific” crash and resulting delays. Other road users urged motorists to avoid the area until clearance operations conclude.

Emergency Response Underway

Police and paramedics continue working at the scene south of Caterham, with a tent observed erected on the roadside. The response aims to manage the incident and ensure driver safety amid the heatwave chaos.

We are your go-to destination for breaking UK news, real-life stories from communities across the country, striking images, and must-see video from the heart of the action.

Follow us on Facebook at for the latest updates and developing stories, and stay connected on X (Twitter) the for live coverage as news breaks across the UK.

Topics :Collision

SIGN UP NOW FOR YOUR FREE DAILY BREAKING NEWS AND PICTURES NEWSLETTER

Your information will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy

YOU MIGHT LIKE
Teen Emily Moore Died After Mental Health Care Failings in Durham

CARE FAILINGS Teen Emily Moore Died After Mental Health Care Failings in Durham

UK News
Teen Arrested Over Murder Of 14-Year-Old Lily Jones In Blaina

MURDER ARREST Teen Arrested Over Murder Of 14-Year-Old Lily Jones In Blaina

UK News
Nottinghamshire Teen Jailed for Sharing Extremist Terror Material Online

TERROR SENTANCE Nottinghamshire Teen Jailed for Sharing Extremist Terror Material Online

UK News
Swindon Man Charged Over Class A and B Drug Supply

DRUG CHARGES Swindon Man Charged Over Class A and B Drug Supply

UK News
Man Found Guilty of Manslaughter After Body Found in Birmingham Canal

MANSLAUGHTER ATTACK Man Found Guilty of Manslaughter After Body Found in Birmingham Canal

UK News
Bus Collision Closes A484 Kidwelly With Emergency Services Responding

BUS CRASH PROBE Bus Collision Closes A484 Kidwelly With Emergency Services Responding

UK News
Dover £40m EU Passport Check Site Delayed by French Police

BORDER DELAYS Dover £40m EU Passport Check Site Delayed by French Police

UK News
Teen Denies Murder Over Westminster Stabbing Death

MURDER TRIAL Teen Denies Murder Over Westminster Stabbing Death

UK News
Police Appeal After Teen Sex Assault During Bradford Jogging

TEEN JOGGER Police Appeal After Teen Sex Assault During Bradford Jogging

UK News
Police Appeal to Find Rizwan Khaliq Over Weapons and Assault in Leeds

MANHUNT Police Appeal to Find Rizwan Khaliq Over Weapons and Assault in Leeds

UK News
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Two Men Charged With Attempted Murder After Swindon Shooting

Two Men Charged With Attempted Murder After Swindon Shooting

UK News
Two Men Charged With Attempted Murder After Swindon Shooting

Two Men Charged With Attempted Murder After Swindon Shooting

UK News
Man Charged With Murder Over Sidcup Pub Assault Death

PUB ATTACK Man Charged With Murder Over Sidcup Pub Assault Death

UK News
Man Charged With Murder Over Sidcup Pub Assault Death

Man Charged With Murder Over Sidcup Pub Assault Death

UK News
Man Found Dead Near Westminster Cathedral in Early Morning Incident

MEDICAL EMERGENCY Man Found Dead Near Westminster Cathedral in Early Morning Incident

UK News
Man Found Dead Near Westminster Cathedral in Early Morning Incident

Man Found Dead Near Westminster Cathedral in Early Morning Incident

UK News
MORE FOR YOU
Sheffield Brothers Jailed for Sexual Abuse of Five Women

TRIO JAILED Sheffield Brothers Jailed for Sexual Abuse of Five Women

UK News
Sheffield Brothers Jailed for Sexual Abuse of Five Women

Sheffield Brothers Jailed for Sexual Abuse of Five Women

UK News

TECH BOOST Met Police to Expand Drone Fleet and AI for Faster Crime Response in London

UK News

Met Police to Expand Drone Fleet and AI for Faster Crime Response in London

UK News
UK Faces Record-Breaking Heatwave With School Closures and Travel

HEAT ALERT UK Faces Record-Breaking Heatwave With School Closures and Travel

Breaking News, UK News
UK Faces Record-Breaking Heatwave With School Closures and Travel

UK Faces Record-Breaking Heatwave With School Closures and Travel

Breaking News, UK News
MORE FROM UKNIP
Man Airlifted With Life-Changing Injuries After Redruth HGV Incident

HELICOPTER EMERGENCY Man Airlifted With Life-Changing Injuries After Redruth HGV Incident

UK News
Man Airlifted With Life-Changing Injuries After Redruth HGV Incident

Man Airlifted With Life-Changing Injuries After Redruth HGV Incident

UK News
Bungalow Kitchen Fire in Willesborough Ashford Rescue and Damage

FIRE RESCUE Bungalow Kitchen Fire in Willesborough Ashford Rescue and Damage

UK News
Bungalow Kitchen Fire in Willesborough Ashford Rescue and Damage

Bungalow Kitchen Fire in Willesborough Ashford Rescue and Damage

UK News
How to Make Your Home More Energy Efficient: A Simple Guide for UK Households

How to Make Your Home More Energy Efficient: A Simple Guide for UK Households

UK News
How to Make Your Home More Energy Efficient: A Simple Guide for UK Households

How to Make Your Home More Energy Efficient: A Simple Guide for UK Households

UK News
Watch Live