Drivers on the M25 near Godstone, Surrey, faced severe delays following a serious collision this morning during the UK’s intense heatwave. Emergency services, including an air ambulance, are at the scene, causing a motorway shutdown clockwise from junction 6. The prolonged closure has led to gridlock stretching onto the M26 towards Kent.

Motorists Exit Vehicles

Due to the standstill traffic and soaring temperatures nearing 30°C, frustrated drivers abandoned their baking cars, stepping onto the scorching carriageway despite warnings from emergency crews. Some took their dogs for walks along the motorway, while others used emergency verges normally reserved for first responders.

Major Delays Confirmed

National Highways reported traffic held at junction 6 Godstone with delays exceeding one hour and queues extending six miles. The motorway remains blocked both ways as emergency teams work to Arrested as Essex Police Clear Chaos in 30 Minutes">clear the scene, intensifying the disruption on one of the UK’s busiest roads during the extreme red heat alert.

Drivers Miss Flights

One trapped driver described missing a flight for the first time in fifty years because of the “horrific” crash and resulting delays. Other road users urged motorists to avoid the area until clearance operations conclude.

Emergency Response Underway

Police and paramedics continue working at the scene south of Caterham, with a tent observed erected on the roadside. The response aims to manage the incident and ensure driver safety amid the heatwave chaos.