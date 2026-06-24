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KNIFE ATTACK SEO HEADLINE: Teenager Stabbed in Birmingham City Centre

SEO HEADLINE: Teenager Stabbed in Birmingham City Centre

A 17-year-old boy was stabbed in Birmingham city centre on Tuesday night, prompting an urgent police appeal for information. West Midlands Police responded to reports in Victoria Square at around 8:30pm on 23 June after the teenager was found with life-threatening injuries. He was rushed to hospital and is now in stable condition.

Violent Fight Erupts

Police believe the stabbing/" title="Stabbing" data-wpil-keyword-link="linked">stabbing followed a confrontation between two groups. Officers are investigating the circumstances that led to the violent incident in the busy city centre spot.

Forensic Examination Underway

A cordon remains in place on Victoria Square while forensic teams carry out detailed examinations at the scene. Authorities are meticulously collecting evidence to support their enquiries.

Cctv And Witnesses Key

Detectives are reviewing CCTV footage and appealing to members of the public who were in the area. Witness statements and any mobile phone videos could prove vital in identifying those involved.

Police Reassure Public

Detective Superintendent Lucy Kirwan said: “We know this will cause concern to those living, working and visiting the city centre and we will have an increased presence in the area to offer reassurance.”

How To Help The Investigation

Anyone with information relating to the stabbing is urged to contact West Midlands Police on 101, quoting incident number 5642 of 23 June. Information can also be provided anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

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Topics :Crime

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