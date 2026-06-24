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FATAL COLLISION Worthing Motorcyclist Killed on Arundel Road Police Launch Witness Appeal

Worthing Motorcyclist Killed on Arundel Road Police Launch Witness Appeal

A 20-year-old motorcyclist from Worthing has died following a serious collision on Arundel Road on the evening of Tuesday, 23 June. Sussex Police and emergency services were called to the scene at around 8.26pm, but despite efforts to save the rider, he was pronounced dead at the scene. Police have informed and are supporting the man’s family while launching an investigation into the crash.

Urgent Police Appeal

Sussex Police are seeking witnesses to help piece together what happened. They are especially keen to speak to the driver of a dark blue BMW who may have seen the motorcyclist shortly before the collision. Officers also urge anyone who was in the vicinity or has dashcam footage to come forward and assist the ongoing inquiry.  

Family Support Underway

The deceased rider’s next of kin have already been informed and are receiving support from specially trained officers as the investigation continues. Police emphasise the importance of community assistance in providing vital information to clarify the circumstances of the tragedy.

Investigation Continues

Operation Column remains active as Sussex Police gather evidence and identify any drivers or witnesses who may contribute to understanding the events leading up to the fatal collision. Members of the public with relevant information are urged to contact police quoting the operation reference.

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