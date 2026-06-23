Nottinghamshire Teen Jailed for Sharing Extremist Terror Material Online

A 17-year-old Nottinghamshire boy has been sentenced to two years in custody after admitting seven terrorism-related offences linked to sharing extremist material online. The case, prosecuted by the Crown Prosecution Service following a Counter Terrorism Policing East Midlands (CTPEM) investigation, highlights efforts to stop online radicalisation.
Youth Arrested For Extremist Posts
The teenager was arrested in September 2023 after social media posts promoting the terrorist group Islamic State were discovered. Initially, he received a Youth Conditional Caution (YCC), restricting his internet and social media use with monitoring by CTPEM officers.
Violation Of Court Restrictions
Despite these controls, he breached the conditions by accessing undeclared accounts, deleting evidence of online activity, and continuing to share extremist content in messages and group chats, prompting further police investigation and charges.
Charges And Guilty Plea
The CPS charged the teenager with five counts of distributing terrorist publications under the Terrorism Act 2006 and two counts of possessing terrorist-useful information under the Terrorism Act 2000. He pleaded guilty at Westminster Magistrates’ Court in February 2026.
Police Response To Sentence
Detective Inspector Stephen Shaw, senior investigating officer, said: “The boy disregarded original restrictions placed on him by the court, and has now been handed a more severe punishment. “I hope this helps him see the seriousness of his actions and stops him from heading down the wrong path in the future. “We are committed to keeping the people of Nottinghamshire safe from the threat of terrorism.”