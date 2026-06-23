Shoreham RNLI Rescues Teens Stranded on Harbour Arm During Paddleboard Call

Shoreham RNLI volunteers rescued two teenage boys stranded on the eastern arm of Shoreham Harbour on Tuesday evening. The all-weather lifeboat crew was initially responding to reports of a paddleboarder in difficulty off Hove but was diverted to assist the stranded teenagers. The rescue highlights ongoing water safety concerns during the summer months along Sussex coasts.

Unexpected Rescue Mission

While en route to the paddleboard call near Hove, the Shoreham RNLI team was redirected to Shoreham Harbour’s eastern arm where the boys were trapped. The crew quickly deployed a throw bag, enabling the teenagers to secure a line and safely reach the lifeboat.

Medical Checks And Safe Return

Once aboard, both teenagers underwent medical checks by the RNLI crew. They were then transferred to the station’s inshore lifeboat and safely returned to the beach without injury.

False Paddleboard Alarm

After completing the rescue, the all-weather lifeboat returned to the original Hove location and discovered the reported paddleboarder was actually an inflatable vessel at anchor. No one was in danger, and the call was recorded as a “good intent” incident.

RNLI Urges Water Safety

With warmer weather attracting many to Sussex’s waterways, Shoreham RNLI emphasises the importance of water safety. A spokesperson stated, “Always call 999 and ask for the Coastguard if you see someone in distress in the water.” The charity urges beachgoers to remain vigilant and seek help immediately if anyone appears in difficulty.