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POLICE APPEAL Northampton Police Seek Man After Threats in Shop Incident

Northampton Police Seek Man After Threats in Shop Incident

Northamptonshire Police are asking the public’s help to identify a man linked to a public order incident at a Northampton shop on Monday, June 22. At around 11:38am, the man shouted and made threats towards store staff, prompting police to release a CCTV image as part of their ongoing investigation.

Public Appeal Made

Officers believe the man pictured could hold important information about the incident. The police have urged anyone recognising him or with relevant details to come forward to assist with enquiries.

Incident Location And Time

The reported disturbance happened mid-morning at a shop in Northampton. Northamptonshire Police responded promptly to the scene and are treating the matter seriously.

Contacting Authorities

Members of the public with information can contact Northamptonshire Police directly on 101. The force stresses the importance of community cooperation to resolve the investigation efficiently.

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