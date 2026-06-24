Murder Inquiry After Man Found Dead at Derbyshire Stone Circle

Police have launched a murder investigation after the body of a 26-year-old man was discovered at the Bronze Age Nine Ladies Stone Circle in Stanton Lees, Derbyshire, on Monday afternoon. Emergency services responded at 1.38pm following the discovery, which came just after the summer solstice celebrations over the weekend. The investigation is being led by the East Midlands Special Operations Unit.

Brutal Death Confirmed

Detective Inspector Tony Owen described the killing as “the most brutal way” a young man’s life has been taken. The exact circumstances remain unclear, prompting a full-scale inquiry into the incident.

Police Appeal For Witnesses

Det Insp Owen urgently called on anyone who attended the solstice event between Friday and Tuesday at the stone circle to come forward. “It is vital that we build a clear picture of what happened,” he said, emphasising the importance of public cooperation.

Increased Police Presence

In response to the incident, officers will maintain a heightened presence at Nine Ladies Stone Circle over the coming days. Police have appealed to the local community and visitors to contact them with any information related to the case.

Historic Site Shaken

Nine Ladies Stone Circle, located on Stanton Moor, dates back 3,000 to 4,000 years to the Bronze Age. The site is known for its folklore, traditionally representing nine women turned to stone for dancing on a Sunday. The murder investigation has cast a shadow over this ancient landmark, marking a rare and disturbing event at the historic location. Police have not yet officially identified the deceased. The investigation into the man’s death is ongoing.