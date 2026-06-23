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MANSLAUGHTER ATTACK Man Found Guilty of Manslaughter After Body Found in Birmingham Canal

Man Found Guilty of Manslaughter After Body Found in Birmingham Canal

A man has been convicted of manslaughter over the death of Darren Round, whose body was found in a Birmingham canal near Masshouse Lane, Kings Norton, in February 2020. Cain Watson, 34, was found guilty at Birmingham Crown Court following a three-week trial. West Midlands Police led the investigation after significant facial injuries indicated Darren had been severely assaulted before entering the water.

Key Forensic Evidence

Forensic experts matched Watson’s DNA to Darren’s jacket pocket, and his trainers were linked to injuries sustained by Darren and an incident at Watson’s mother’s home. CCTV footage placed Watson as the only other person present on the canal towpath during the time Darren was last seen walking home. These findings were crucial in securing the conviction.

Timeline Of Events

  • Darren Round, 48, left his Kings Norton home on the evening of 14 February 2020.
  • He was last seen walking along canal towpaths around 1am the following day.
  • His body was discovered on 15 February after Storm Dennis.
  • Watson was arrested on 10 December 2023 at his Birmingham home and later charged.

Police Statement

“We always had this investigation in our sights, to give Darren and his family the justice they deserve,” said Detective Inspector Ade George from West Midlands Police Homicide Unit.”Crucial evidence included linking the person who inflicted Darren’s injuries with the individual kicking in a door in Kings Norton. The combination of forensic and CCTV evidence led to Watson’s conviction. We hope this verdict brings comfort and closure to Darren’s family.”

Next Steps Court

Cain Watson has denied involvement but was found guilty by the court. He is due to be sentenced in September. The case highlights the ongoing work of West Midlands Police in close partnership with forensic teams to solve serious assaults and deliver justice.

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