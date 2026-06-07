Edinburgh Man Found Dead After Six Days Sparks Council Security Probe

An independent investigation is underway after the body of 38-year-old Sean Stephen was discovered six days after his death inside a toilet cubicle at Edinburgh City Chambers. Sean was reported missing to Police Scotland on 1 July 2025 after attending the council’s High Street office, but was not found until 7 July 2025, raising urgent questions about serious security and building protocol failures.

Security Lapses Revealed

Initial inquiries uncovered multiple critical failures at the City Chambers. Janitorial staff mistakenly assumed the locked cubicle was out of order, skipping it during daily cleanings. Security contractors also failed to perform the required full end-of-day toilet sweeps, allowing the tragedy to go undetected for nearly a week.

CCTV Footage Ignored

Surveillance footage confirmed Sean Stephen’s entry into the building, but both police and council staff acted promptly to locate him. His family has publicly questioned how such an obvious lead was overlooked, intensifying calls for accountability.

Private Review Sparks Outrage

The City of Edinburgh Council’s governance committee will review the independent report behind closed doors, barring public attendance and withholding the findings from the online agenda. This decision has reignited public fury amid concerns over transparency and institutional negligence.

Next Steps Search

Despite Police Scotland deeming the death non-suspicious, council leaders have pledged to reform security contracts and prevent such an incident from happening again. Council Leader Jane Meagher commissioned the investigation following widespread criticism of the safety breaches.

Family Demands Accountability

Sean, remembered fondly by his loved ones as a “gentle giant,” died alone after feeling ill inside the council building. The family calls for openness and closure after the tragedy laid bare fundamental security failings within a public service building.