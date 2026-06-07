MPs Warn UK Asylum System Fails to Track Missing Rejected Applicants

The UK Home Office has admitted it cannot account for the exact whereabouts or total numbers of failed asylum seekers currently inside the country. This revelation follows a damning report from the cross-party House of Commons Public Accounts Committee (PAC), which warns the UK asylum system is on the brink of collapse due to poor data and reactive policies.

Asylum Data Black Hole

The PAC report described the government’s tracking as a “shocking and unacceptable state of affairs.” Home Office officials conceded they cannot track every rejected applicant or confirm who remains in the UK, as not all departures are reliably recorded. This gap makes it impossible to know if missing individuals have left voluntarily or remain undocumented.

Committee Demands Urgent Reform

Committee Chairman Sir Geoffrey Clifton-Brown warned the findings reveal systemic control over failed asylum seekers has “been all but lost.” The PAC calls for a complete overhaul of tracking systems to estimate how many failed asylum seekers are still in the UK, enforce deportation timelines, locate those who abscond, and clamp down on illegal employment.

Political And Humanitarian Reactions

Opposition figures and humanitarian groups condemned years of inadequate management. Shadow Home Secretary Chris Philp criticised the collapse of removal mechanisms, while the Liberal Democrats flagged long-term immigration system failures. The Refugee Council said years of short-term fixes created the current crisis.

Home Office Response

A Home Office spokesperson defended ongoing reforms, highlighting falling asylum claims, reduced hotel accommodation use, and record enforcement actions, including raids and arrests. They stressed that absconding asylum seekers will be tracked down, noting nearly 70,000 illegal migrants and foreign criminals have been removed since the current government took office.