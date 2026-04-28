Teen Charged Over Fatal Alton House Fire Killing Elderly Couple

A 16-year-old boy has been charged with arson and two counts of manslaughter after a house fire in Heron Close, Alton, Hampshire, claimed the lives of elderly couple Stan Rickman, 91, and Roma Rickman, 88. Emergency services responded in the early hours of April 14, 2025, but both victims were pronounced dead at the scene.

Police Move After Year-long Probe

Hampshire Constabulary launched a thorough investigation into the fatal blaze, leading to the charging of the teenager previously from Alton. He has been bailed and is due to appear at Portsmouth Youth Court on May 12.

Eyewitness And Official Statements

A police spokesman said: “Officers were called at 4am on April 14, 2025, following reports of a fire. Firefighters and police attended, but sadly Stan and Roma were declared dead at the scene.”

Family Pays Tribute