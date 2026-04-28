Teen Charged Over Fatal Alton House Fire Killing Elderly Couple

A 16-year-old boy has been charged with arson and two counts of manslaughter after a house fire in Heron Close, Alton, Hampshire, claimed the lives of elderly couple Stan Rickman, 91, and Roma Rickman, 88. Emergency services responded in the early hours of April 14, 2025, but both victims were pronounced dead at the scene.
Police Move After Year-long Probe
Hampshire Constabulary launched a thorough investigation into the fatal blaze, leading to the charging of the teenager previously from Alton. He has been bailed and is due to appear at Portsmouth Youth Court on May 12.
Eyewitness And Official Statements
A police spokesman said: “Officers were called at 4am on April 14, 2025, following reports of a fire. Firefighters and police attended, but sadly Stan and Roma were declared dead at the scene.”
Family Pays Tribute
“Stan and Roma were much-loved parents and grandparents who were kind and generous and would do anything for anyone,” the family said. “We are deeply saddened they were taken too soon and we could not share their final years with them. Their memory will live on through their family and friends.” They also thanked emergency services for their support during this difficult time.