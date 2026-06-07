Hampshire Police Warned by CPS Over Trial Statement on Henry Nowak Cas

Hampshire Police planned to release a statement during the trial of Vickrum Digwa, convicted for the murder of Henry Nowak, an 18-year-old student. The statement aimed to dispel online misinformation and remind the public about legal restrictions on trial coverage. However, the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) warned the police that issuing such a statement could prejudice the case, risking the integrity of ongoing proceedings.

Police Concern Over Online Misinformation

Following the opening of Vickrum Digwa’s trial, Hampshire Police noticed significant disinformation circulating online, which raised fears over potential public disorder. The police sought CPS advice before making any public comment to avoid compromising the legal process.

CPS Cautions Against Public Commentary

The CPS advised the force that referencing evidence or aspects of the trial before the jury had heard all information and before the judge’s summing-up could jeopardise the fairness of the case. Although the decision to publish rested with Hampshire Police, the CPS stressed the importance of protecting the trial’s integrity.

Henry Nowak Case Details

Henry Nowak died in December last year after being stabbed with a 21cm ceremonial knife carried by Digwa, as part of his Sikh faith. Officers handcuffed Nowak as he pleaded for help while dying. Digwa received a life sentence with a minimum term of 21 years for the killing.

Official Responses And Criticism

The Independent Office for Police Conduct is investigating Hampshire Police’s handling of the case. Tory leader Kemi Badenoch criticised the police leadership for “institutional incompetence” in training officers, arguing the problem lies in poor training rather than racism.

Political Fallout And Public Reaction

US Vice President JD Vance expressed “righteous anger” towards the murder, blaming it partly on migration. Downing Street condemned external interference aimed at stirring division. Elon Musk also faced criticism after threatening to fund a private prosecution against Hampshire Police over their role in the case.