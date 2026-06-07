Hampshire Police Blamed Henry Nowak Days After Southampton Murder

Hampshire Police faced scrutiny after drafting a statement three days following the murder of 18-year-old Henry Nowak in Southampton. The force’s early wording suggested Nowak was the aggressor in the fatal stabbing, sparking outrage from his family. Nowak died in the early hours of December 4 after being stabbed multiple times by Vickrum Digwa, who falsely claimed racial abuse and assault against Nowak.

Police Statement Sparks Outrage

We can revealed that Hampshire Police initially intended to portray Nowak as the initial attacker in an official update. The Nowak family objected strongly, leading the force to amend the statement to simply mention an “altercation.” Police were aware that Digwa’s claims of racial abuse had no evidence, yet they nearly pushed a false narrative shortly after the killing.

Bodycam Footage Reveals Chaotic Response

Bodycam videos show officers handcuffing the dying Nowak on the ground, dismissing his cries that he was stabbed. After initially dismissing his injuries, police only realised he had been critically wounded too late. Nowak died at the scene in police custody, sparking criticism of the on-scene response.

Secret Police Recording Contradicts Claims

Two days after the murder, detectives secretly recorded Digwa admitting to stabbing Nowak during a conversation in Punjabi with his brother in police custody. Digwa made no mention of racial abuse and planned to claim self-defence in court. He was later convicted and sentenced to a minimum of 21 years for murder at Southampton Crown Court.

Family Fights For Truth

Mark Nowak, Henry’s father, stated he had to “fight for the truth” about his son. The family’s challenge led to police altering their narrative to avoid falsely accusing Henry of aggression. The case highlights serious concerns over police handling and communication in the immediate aftermath of the tragedy.