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RACISM ROW Tommy Robinson Labels Ryan Ferguson Racist Over Birmingham Car Park Video

Tommy Robinson Labels Ryan Ferguson Racist Over Birmingham Car Park Video

A heated incident in a Birmingham car park involving Ryan Ferguson and an Asian couple alleging racial abuse has sparked a major online debate. The controversial footage, circulated on social media in June 2026, reveals a tense confrontation before a Sikh couple intervened, raising questions over the accusations. Notably, far-right figure Tommy Robinson publicly labelled Ryan Ferguson a racist, adding fuel to the social media fire.

Viral Video Sparks Outrage

The footage shows Ryan Ferguson and his friends in a heated exchange with the Asian couple who claimed they were racially abused. The incident quickly spread on Facebook and Twitter, prompting contrasting reactions and fierce commentary across platforms.

Tommy Robinson’s Controversial Take

Tommy Robinson, known for his outspoken views, weighed in on the situation, directly calling Ryan Ferguson a racist. Posting on Twitter, he condemned Ferguson’s group and connected the dispute to Ferguson’s previous associations, saying, “Accused of racism? He is a racist.”

Backlash And Support Online

The post has divided opinion, with many condemning Ferguson and others defending him against the allegations. The debate has highlighted the charged atmosphere around race and identity in the UK, especially involving social media exchanges and public figures.

Community Response

The intervention by the Sikh couple in the car park helped de-escalate the situation physically, but online tensions continue. This incident highlights ongoing issues of racial accusations and community tensions in areas like Birmingham.

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