Police Probe Deliberate Fire Outside Christ’s Hospital Home

Sussex Police are investigating a deliberate fire set outside a home in Christ’s Hospital, near Horsham, on the evening of Friday 5 June. Officers responded around 10.45pm to Bluecoat Pond after a resident reported flames outside their front door.

Deliberate Blaze Sparks Probe

The deliberate nature of the fire has prompted Sussex Police to appeal for any witnesses or anyone with information to come forward. The investigation is ongoing to establish suspects and motives behind the incident.

Community Safety In Focus

Local residents have been urged to remain vigilant following the fire. Authorities are emphasising the importance of reporting any suspicious activity around neighbourhood properties to ensure community safety.

How To Help the Police

Anyone with relevant information is encouraged to contact Sussex Police online or call 101 quoting reference 1749 of 05/06. Timely tips could prove vital in progressing the investigation.