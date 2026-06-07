Watch Live
  • Home
  • UK News

HOSPITAL BLAZE PROBE Police Probe Deliberate Fire Outside Christ’s Hospital Home

Police Probe Deliberate Fire Outside Christ’s Hospital Home

Sussex Police are investigating a deliberate fire set outside a home in Christ’s Hospital, near Horsham, on the evening of Friday 5 June. Officers responded around 10.45pm to Bluecoat Pond after a resident reported flames outside their front door.

Deliberate Blaze Sparks Probe

The deliberate nature of the fire has prompted Sussex Police to appeal for any witnesses or anyone with information to come forward. The investigation is ongoing to establish suspects and motives behind the incident.

Community Safety In Focus

Local residents have been urged to remain vigilant following the fire. Authorities are emphasising the importance of reporting any suspicious activity around neighbourhood properties to ensure community safety.

How To Help the Police

Anyone with relevant information is encouraged to contact Sussex Police online or call 101 quoting reference 1749 of 05/06. Timely tips could prove vital in progressing the investigation.

We are your go-to destination for breaking UK news, real-life stories from communities across the country, striking images, and must-see video from the heart of the action.

Follow us on Facebook at for the latest updates and developing stories, and stay connected on X (Twitter) the for live coverage as news breaks across the UK.

Topics :FirePolice

SIGN UP NOW FOR YOUR FREE DAILY BREAKING NEWS AND PICTURES NEWSLETTER

Your information will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy

YOU MIGHT LIKE
Royal Cornwall Show Cancelled Saturday Due To Weather Safety Concerns

SHOW CANCELLED Royal Cornwall Show Cancelled Saturday Due To Weather Safety Concerns

Breaking News, UK News
Westerham Faces Fire Station Closure Threat Amid Rising Council Tax

FIRE CLOSURE Westerham Faces Fire Station Closure Threat Amid Rising Council Tax

UK News
Yellow Wind Warning For South West and South East England Today

YELLOW WEATHER WARNING Yellow Wind Warning For South West and South East England Today

UK News
Missing Lucy Stemp Last Seen in Paris After Brest Festival

INTERNATIONAL POLICE ACTION Missing Lucy Stemp Last Seen in Paris After Brest Festival

UK News
Teenagers Guilty of Killing Kayden Moy on Irvine Beach

TEENS GUILTY Teenagers Guilty of Killing Kayden Moy on Irvine Beach

UK News
Emma Barnett Jailed for Life Over Murder of Toddler Son in Essex

BABY KILLER Emma Barnett Jailed for Life Over Murder of Toddler Son in Essex

UK News
Man Arrested After Woman Raped in Bournemouth Lower Gardens

SEX ATTACK PROBE Man Arrested After Woman Raped in Bournemouth Lower Gardens

UK News
Inquest Opens Into Death Of 15-Year-Old George Cuckoo At Northfleet Lake

WATER TRAGEDY Inquest Opens Into Death Of 15-Year-Old George Cuckoo At Northfleet Lake

UK News
Andy Burnham to Challenge Sir Keir Starmer for Labour Leadership After Makerfield Win

LEADERSHIP CONTEST Andy Burnham to Challenge Sir Keir Starmer for Labour Leadership After Makerfield Win

UK News
Deliberate Blaze Destroys 36 Buses in Chadwell St Mary Yard

FIRE ALERT Deliberate Blaze Destroys 36 Buses in Chadwell St Mary Yard

UK News
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Brighton Man Jailed for Distraction Burglaries Targeting Vulnerable Homes

CRIME CRACKDOWN Brighton Man Jailed for Distraction Burglaries Targeting Vulnerable Homes

UK News
Brighton Man Jailed for Distraction Burglaries Targeting Vulnerable Homes

Brighton Man Jailed for Distraction Burglaries Targeting Vulnerable Homes

UK News
Sailor Rescued After Dinghy Capsizes Off Calshot in Strong Winds

SEA RESCUE Sailor Rescued After Dinghy Capsizes Off Calshot in Strong Winds

UK News
Sailor Rescued After Dinghy Capsizes Off Calshot in Strong Winds

Sailor Rescued After Dinghy Capsizes Off Calshot in Strong Winds

UK News
Six Men Charged Over Violent Southampton Protests After Murder Case

POLICE CHARGES Six Men Charged Over Violent Southampton Protests After Murder Case

UK News
Six Men Charged Over Violent Southampton Protests After Murder Case

Six Men Charged Over Violent Southampton Protests After Murder Case

UK News
MORE FOR YOU
Police Appeal to Find Missing Gillingham Man Albert Cooper

STILL MISSING Police Appeal to Find Missing Gillingham Man Albert Cooper

UK News
Police Appeal to Find Missing Gillingham Man Albert Cooper

Police Appeal to Find Missing Gillingham Man Albert Cooper

UK News
David Lammy Defends Floyd Anger but Critiques Farage’s Rage Over Nowak Murder

POLITICAL DIVIDE David Lammy Defends Floyd Anger but Critiques Farage’s Rage Over Nowak Murder

UK News
David Lammy Defends Floyd Anger but Critiques Farage’s Rage Over Nowak Murder

David Lammy Defends Floyd Anger but Critiques Farage’s Rage Over Nowak Murder

UK News
Hampshire Police Warned by CPS Over Trial Statement on Henry Nowak Cas

POLICE WARNING Hampshire Police Warned by CPS Over Trial Statement on Henry Nowak Cas

UK News
Hampshire Police Warned by CPS Over Trial Statement on Henry Nowak Cas

Hampshire Police Warned by CPS Over Trial Statement on Henry Nowak Cas

UK News
MORE FROM UKNIP
Iraqi Asylum Seeker Jailed for South Kensington Hostel Rape

VICTIMS SPEAKS Iraqi Asylum Seeker Jailed for South Kensington Hostel Rape

UK News
Iraqi Asylum Seeker Jailed for South Kensington Hostel Rape

Iraqi Asylum Seeker Jailed for South Kensington Hostel Rape

UK News
Man Charged With Murder Over Fatal Sparkbrook Stabbing

MURDER CHARGE Man Charged With Murder Over Fatal Sparkbrook Stabbing

UK News
Man Charged With Murder Over Fatal Sparkbrook Stabbing

Man Charged With Murder Over Fatal Sparkbrook Stabbing

UK News
Chelmsford Kebab Firm Fined £500k for Selling Mostly Fat and Skin as Lamb

FOOD FRAUD Chelmsford Kebab Firm Fined £500k for Selling Mostly Fat and Skin as Lamb

UK News
Chelmsford Kebab Firm Fined £500k for Selling Mostly Fat and Skin as Lamb

Chelmsford Kebab Firm Fined £500k for Selling Mostly Fat and Skin as Lamb

UK News
Watch Live