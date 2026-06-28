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EU SETTLED STATUS Man Charged with Toddler Murder and Child Sex Offences in Chertsey

Man Charged with Toddler Murder and Child Sex Offences in Chertsey

A 31-year-old man has been charged with the murder of a two-year-old girl found dead at a family home on Pyrcroft Road, Chertsey, Surrey. Surrey Police were called at 5.40pm on Thursday following safety concerns. The child, known to the suspect, was discovered deceased inside the property. The suspect, Kevin Kerjean, also faces charges of rape and sexual assault against a child under 13.

Legal Immigration Status Confirmed

The Home Office confirmed Kerjean, a French national born in the Central African Republic, lawfully entered the UK and was granted leave to remain until 2031 after receiving EU Settled Status in 2020. Surrey Police dismissed social media claims the incident took place in an asylum seeker house, labelling those rumours false.

Court Hearings Underway

Kerjean appeared before Guildford Magistrates’ Court and has been remanded in custody ahead of his next hearing at Guildford Crown Court. Detective Chief Superintendent Jon Groenen called the case “tragic” and offered sympathy to the grieving family and local community. He confirmed a substantial police presence will continue throughout the ongoing investigation.

Community Shock In Chertsey

Residents voiced deep sadness and shock at the tragedy. Floral tributes appeared near Syward Place, a mark of local sorrow. Many noted how rare and devastating an event like this is for the normally quiet area.

Detective Chief Superintendent Attack

Surrey Police stated they are not currently seeking other suspects and thanked the public for their support during increased police activity in the neighbourhood as inquiries proceed.

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Topics :Crime

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