Steve Clarke Resigns as Scotland Manager After 2026 World Cup Exit

Steve Clarke has resigned as Scotland’s national football manager after the team’s group stage exit at the 2026 FIFA World Cup. His departure marks the end of a seven-year spell praised by the Scottish FA as the most successful era in the nation’s recent history.

Clark’s Emotional Farewell

The 60-year-old delivered a heartfelt open letter to Scotland supporters, paying tribute to his players. “The most emotional part of this goodbye is for my players, without whom we wouldn’t have had any of the memories… They deserve all the praise and adulation,” Clarke said, signing off with good wishes for his successor.

Scottish Fa Praises Legacy

Scottish FA chief executive Ian Maxwell acknowledged the disappointment following Scotland’s World Cup group exit but highlighted Clarke’s achievements. “From starting as a pot four team in 2019 to topping our World Cup qualifying group, he more than delivered,” Maxwell said, emphasising Clarke’s role in restoring pride to Scottish football.

Transforming Scottish Football

Clarke’s tenure, beginning in 2019, saw Scotland qualify for major tournaments after a 20-year absence. Under his leadership, Scotland reached back-to-back European Championships and appeared at the World Cup for the first time since 1998.

Search For Successor Begins

With Clarke’s departure confirmed by the Scottish FA, the hunt is now on for a new manager to continue the progress and build on the foundation Clarke established during his record-breaking seven years.