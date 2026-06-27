Three Men Arrested After Fatal A13 Crash in Newham

Three men have been arrested following a fatal multi-vehicle crash on the eastbound A13 in Newham on the evening of Thursday, June 25. The collision, which happened around 8.15pm, tragically claimed the lives of two young men aged 18 and 19 at the scene despite emergency services’ efforts.
Fatal Crash Details
The crash involved several vehicles and left two men dead at the scene. A 16-year-old boy is currently in the hospital with life-threatening injuries, alongside two other injured victims. Police have launched a serious collision investigation.
Suspects Held By Police
Three men aged 18, 19, and 23 have been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and failing to stop. They remain in police custody while inquiries continue.
Tributes And Family Support
Families of the deceased have been informed and are receiving support from specialist officers following the tragedy. A close friend paid tribute to the victims, highlighting the devastating impact on their community and revealed that they had all been to a end of year school prom
Police Appeal For Witnesses
Detective Chief Inspector James Beck, from the Metropolitan Police’s serious collision unit, urged anyone with information or dashcam footage to come forward. He also asked the public not to share graphic videos circulating on social media out of respect for the victims’ families. Anyone with information is asked to contact police via 101 quoting reference 01/7736458/26 or anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.