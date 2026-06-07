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MURDER CHARGE Man Charged With Murder After Birmingham Stabbing in Sparkbrook

Man Charged With Murder After Birmingham Stabbing in Sparkbrook

A 29-year-old man has been charged with murder following the fatal stabbing of a man in Sparkbrook, Birmingham. Ahmad Alkozai was arrested in Bristol less than 24 hours after the incident on Walford Road on Thursday evening. West Midlands Police responded around 6.20pm and found the victim, believed to be in his 40s, who died shortly after emergency arrival. Alkozai has been remanded in custody and is due before Walsall Magistrates’ Court on Monday.

Targeted Stabbing In Sparkbrook

Police believe the attack was targeted, involving individuals known to each other. Detectives are treating the stabbing as deliberate rather than random.

Additional Arrests And Investigations

Three other men were arrested in Bristol on suspicion of assisting an offender but have since been released on conditional bail pending further inquiries. The investigation remains ongoing.

Family Support And Police Appeal

The victim’s family is receiving support from specially trained officers. Detective Inspector Matt Marston urged anyone with information or footage to contact police directly via a dedicated online portal.

Public Caution On Social Media

Officers appealed for people not to share images or videos related to the stabbing on social media, warning it could distress the victim’s family and prejudice court proceedings.

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Topics :Crime

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