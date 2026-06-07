Birmingham Man Pleads Guilty to Killing Girlfriend After 12 Years

A Birmingham man, Ozekell Empire, has pleaded guilty to manslaughter over the death of his girlfriend Andrea Carr, 23, at Birmingham Crown Court. The case, which shocked the local community, was delayed for 12 years due to Empire’s severe mental health issues.

Tragic Death In Nechells

In December 2014, Andrea Carr was found dead in her Nechells home, having died from asphyxiation. At the time, neighbours and police arrived to a grim scene where Empire confessed to killing her using his bare hands.

Mental Health Delays Trial

Empire was diagnosed with paranoid schizophrenia and in 2016 was ruled unfit to stand trial. He was subsequently detained in a secure mental health facility while his condition was closely monitored.

Health Improves Court Plea Entered

Following a significant improvement in his mental health, Empire was able to enter a formal plea of manslaughter by reason of diminished responsibility, finally bringing a long-awaited resolution to the case.