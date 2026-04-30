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ARSON ARREST Man Arrested Over Fatal Offaly House Fire Killing Child and Great Aunt

Man Arrested Over Fatal Offaly House Fire Killing Child and Great Aunt

A man in his 20s has been arrested in connection with the fatal house fire in Castleview Park, Edenderry, County Offaly, which claimed the lives of four-year-old Tadhg Farrell and his great aunt Mary Holt on 6 December. Gardaí have detained five people this week as part of the ongoing investigation into the blaze that also seriously injured the child’s grandmother.

Fifth Arrest Made

The latest arrest, a man in his 20s, occurred on Wednesday evening. He is the fifth person taken into custody since Tuesday, with previous arrests including three men aged in their 20s and 30s plus a teenage boy. All are held at Garda stations under Section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act 2007, allowing detention for up to seven days with court approval.

CCTV Reveals Attack Details

Investigators have released CCTV footage showing two hooded individuals smashing a window before throwing a burning object into the property shortly before 7.45pm. The deliberate nature of the attack has been central to Gardaí inquiries.

Community Response

The tragedy has drawn widespread political attention and sparked a local vigil in memory of the victims. The community remains shocked by the deadly incident.

Ongoing Garda Investigation

A Garda spokesperson confirmed: “Investigations are ongoing.” Authorities continue to gather evidence as inquiries into the fire proceed.

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