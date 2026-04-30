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BLACKMAILER SENTANCED Derby Man Jailed for Blackmailing Teacher with Explicit Video

Derby Man Jailed for Blackmailing Teacher with Explicit Video

A 21-year-old man from Derby has been sentenced to 15 months in prison for blackmailing a teacher using a sexually explicit video sent during an online conversation. Muaawiya Ameen, from Allenton, posed as a woman on Instagram and received the video filmed in the school’s disabled toilets. He demanded £1,000 to keep the video private but still shared it with students after receiving only £400.

Deceptive Instagram Trap

Ameen pretended to be a woman to coax the teacher into sending the video, exploiting him during the online interaction. This tactic set the stage for his blackmail demands.

Threats And Extortion

After securing part payment from the teacher, Ameen ignored the deal and disseminated the video to the victim’s colleagues and students at the school. This breach escalated the impact of his crimes.

Devastating Consequences

The teacher lost his job following the video’s circulation and attempted suicide on the same night it became public. Derby Crown Court described Ameen’s actions as “wicked” during sentencing.

Justice Delivered

The 15-month custodial sentence reflects the severity of the blackmail offence, setting a precedent for punishing exploitation through social media and abuse of trust within educational settings.

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