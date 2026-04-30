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POLICE ACTION Kent Police Crack Down on Dangerous Drivers in Major Road Safety Operation

Kent Police’s Road Safety Unit carried out a three-day operation between 22 and 24 April 2026 targeting dangerous drivers across Kent’s major roads, including the M20, M26 and A21. The proactive policing effort, in partnership with National Highways, aimed to improve road safety and reduce hazardous driving. Fourteen lorries were stopped and a suspected drug driver was arrested during the campaign.

High-visibility Patrols

Officers used a specialist HGV cab to gain a higher vantage point, making it easier to spot dangerous driving offences. Patrols covered motorways and key A-roads, allowing teams to identify and intervene with unsafe drivers quickly.

Multiple Offences Detected

In addition to the lorry drivers stopped, 18 private vehicle drivers and two passenger vehicle drivers were also pulled over. Police detected multiple offences, including 18 drivers using mobile phones, one failing to wear a seatbelt, and seven caught speeding.

Drug Driving Arrest

One van driver was arrested after failing a roadside drug test for using a mobile phone while driving. He has since been bailed pending further inquiries.

Other Enforcement Actions

  • One motorist driving without insurance was recorded
  • One vehicle was unlawfully parked on the hard shoulder
  • A driver with an outstanding warrant was arrested and later bailed
  • Seventeen traffic offence reports filed, 12 fixed penalty notices issued, and two vehicles seized

Police Commitment

Chief Inspector Craig West, Head of Roads Policing, said: “Drivers who break the law are knowingly putting other motorists at risk and our main priority is to ensure the public are kept safe. Proactive operations are important and show the public that we do not just respond to reports, but seek to find and deal with those who break the law when behind the wheel. ‘We are committed to protecting road users and pedestrians and will continue to take action against motorists who do not pay due care and attention when driving and deliberately break the law.’”

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