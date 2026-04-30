Kent Police’s Road Safety Unit carried out a three-day operation between 22 and 24 April 2026 targeting dangerous drivers across Kent’s major roads, including the M20, M26 and A21. The proactive policing effort, in partnership with National Highways, aimed to improve road safety and reduce hazardous driving. Fourteen lorries were stopped and a suspected drug driver was arrested during the campaign.

High-visibility Patrols

Officers used a specialist HGV cab to gain a higher vantage point, making it easier to spot dangerous driving offences. Patrols covered motorways and key A-roads, allowing teams to identify and intervene with unsafe drivers quickly.

Multiple Offences Detected

In addition to the lorry drivers stopped, 18 private vehicle drivers and two passenger vehicle drivers were also pulled over. Police detected multiple offences, including 18 drivers using mobile phones, one failing to wear a seatbelt, and seven caught speeding.

Drug Driving Arrest

One van driver was arrested after failing a roadside drug test for using a mobile phone while driving. He has since been bailed pending further inquiries.

Other Enforcement Actions

One motorist driving without insurance was recorded

One vehicle was unlawfully parked on the hard shoulder

A driver with an outstanding warrant was arrested and later bailed

Seventeen traffic offence reports filed, 12 fixed penalty notices issued, and two vehicles seized

Police Commitment