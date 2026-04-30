Watch Live
  • Home
  • UK News

CRIME CRACKDOWN Two Men Plead Guilty to Hastings Business Burglaries in April

Two Men Plead Guilty to Hastings Business Burglaries in April

Two men have been arrested for a series of business burglaries in Hastings after a spate of offences between April 8 and April 15. Sussex Police arrested and charged the suspects following swift enquiries led by Neighbourhood Policing Teams, the East Sussex Burglary Team, and CID, tackling concerns raised by local traders and residents.

Multiple Burglaries In Hastings

David Morten, 42, of no fixed address, pleaded guilty at Brighton Magistrates’ Court on April 16 to 11 burglaries, two attempted burglaries, and two shop thefts. Meanwhile, Oliver Cassin, also homeless, admitted three counts of burglary with intent at Crawley Magistrates’ Court on April 20.

Police Swift Action

Following reports from Hastings town centre businesses, officers launched fast-paced investigations that led to the rapid identification, arrest, and charging of both men. Both defendants remain in custody awaiting sentencing dates set for May in Lewes Crown Court and ongoing hearings.

Community Reassurance

Chief Inspector Sarah Taylor, Hastings and Rother District Commander, acknowledged public concerns and emphasised the police’s commitment to ongoing investigations. She stated the force is working closely with local businesses and partners to prevent further offences and provide support to victims.

Continuing Patrols And Support

Proactive policing measures remain in place with regular patrols targeting vulnerable business areas. Sussex Police continue efforts to keep Hastings safe and maintain confidence among the local community.

We are your go-to destination for breaking UK news, real-life stories from communities across the country, striking images, and must-see video from the heart of the action.

Follow us on Facebook at for the latest updates and developing stories, and stay connected on X (Twitter) the for live coverage as news breaks across the UK.

SIGN UP NOW FOR YOUR FREE DAILY BREAKING NEWS AND PICTURES NEWSLETTER

Your information will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy

YOU MIGHT LIKE
Rejected Asylum Seeker Sent To Psychiatric Care After Teen Girl Pushed In Germany

MENTAL VERDICT Rejected Asylum Seeker Sent To Psychiatric Care After Teen Girl Pushed In Germany

UK News
Two Deny Murder of Isabelle Rose Welsh in Thornaby Court Case

CHARGES DENIED Two Deny Murder of Isabelle Rose Welsh in Thornaby Court Case

Breaking News, UK News
West Midlands Metro Warns Drivers Over Tram Track Dangers

SAFETY ALERT West Midlands Metro Warns Drivers Over Tram Track Dangers

UK News
Somali Man Arrested After Golders Green Knife Attack on Jewish Men

KNIFE ATTACK Somali Man Arrested After Golders Green Knife Attack on Jewish Men

UK News
Met Police Declare North London Stabbing Terror Attack on Jewish Community

POLICE WARNING Met Police Declare North London Stabbing Terror Attack on Jewish Community

UK News
Man Arrested After Knife Attack on Jewish Men Near Golders Green Synagogue

KNIFE RAMPAGE Man Arrested After Knife Attack on Jewish Men Near Golders Green Synagogue

UK News
Police Appeal To Trace Wanted Kirklees Couple Over Fraud And Theft

Police Appeal To Trace Wanted Kirklees Couple Over Fraud And Theft

UK News
Barnet Stabbing Declared Terror Attack as Suspect Held

TERROR STABBING Barnet Stabbing Declared Terror Attack as Suspect Held

UK News
Sheffield Drug Trafficker Ordered to Repay £14,600 for Designer Clothes

ASSET RECOVERY Sheffield Drug Trafficker Ordered to Repay £14,600 for Designer Clothes

UK News
Dover Thief Jailed for Stealing from 16 Cars in One Night

POLICE BUST Dover Thief Jailed for Stealing from 16 Cars in One Night

UK News
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Chelsea’s Mykhailo Mudryk Appeals Four-Year Doping Ban

DOPING DRAMA Chelsea’s Mykhailo Mudryk Appeals Four-Year Doping Ban

UK News
Chelsea’s Mykhailo Mudryk Appeals Four-Year Doping Ban

Chelsea’s Mykhailo Mudryk Appeals Four-Year Doping Ban

UK News
Family Denies British Influencer Missing In Morocco Has Been Found

MISSING APPEAL Family Denies British Influencer Missing In Morocco Has Been Found

UK News
Family Denies British Influencer Missing In Morocco Has Been Found

Family Denies British Influencer Missing In Morocco Has Been Found

UK News
Man on Roof Sparks Sedlescombe Road North Closure in St Leonards

POLICE STAND OFF Man on Roof Sparks Sedlescombe Road North Closure in St Leonards

UK News
Man on Roof Sparks Sedlescombe Road North Closure in St Leonards

Man on Roof Sparks Sedlescombe Road North Closure in St Leonards

UK News
MORE FOR YOU
FTMining launches free mining service for BTC, ETH, XRP and DOGE holders, with daily earnings of up to $9,900? 

FTMining launches free mining service for BTC, ETH, XRP and DOGE holders, with daily earnings of up to $9,900? 

UK News
FTMining launches free mining service for BTC, ETH, XRP and DOGE holders, with daily earnings of up to $9,900? 

FTMining launches free mining service for BTC, ETH, XRP and DOGE holders, with daily earnings of up to $9,900? 

UK News
Four Held After Fatal Peckham Stabbing Outside Nightclub

MURDER PROBE Fulham Murder Investigation After Woman Dies From Head Injuries

UK News
Four Held After Fatal Peckham Stabbing Outside Nightclub

Fulham Murder Investigation After Woman Dies From Head Injuries

UK News
Essex Man Convicted for Plotting Terrorist Gun Attack in Stratford

TERROR PLOT FOILED Essex Man Convicted for Plotting Terrorist Gun Attack in Stratford

UK News
Essex Man Convicted for Plotting Terrorist Gun Attack in Stratford

Essex Man Convicted for Plotting Terrorist Gun Attack in Stratford

UK News
MORE FROM UKNIP
Tunbridge Wells Man Jailed 24 Years for Multiple Child Sex Offences

SEX OFFENDER Tunbridge Wells Man Jailed 24 Years for Multiple Child Sex Offences

UK News
Tunbridge Wells Man Jailed 24 Years for Multiple Child Sex Offences

Tunbridge Wells Man Jailed 24 Years for Multiple Child Sex Offences

UK News
Two Men Plead Guilty to Hastings Business Burglaries in April

CRIME CRACKDOWN Two Men Plead Guilty to Hastings Business Burglaries in April

UK News
Two Men Plead Guilty to Hastings Business Burglaries in April

Two Men Plead Guilty to Hastings Business Burglaries in April

UK News
Labour Mayor Naheed Ejaz Jailed for Covering Son’s Teenage Rape Case

COURT SENTANCE Labour Mayor Jailed for Helping Son Hide Rape Video in Bracknell

UK News
Labour Mayor Naheed Ejaz Jailed for Covering Son’s Teenage Rape Case

Labour Mayor Jailed for Helping Son Hide Rape Video in Bracknell

UK News
Watch Live