Two Men Plead Guilty to Hastings Business Burglaries in April

Two men have been arrested for a series of business burglaries in Hastings after a spate of offences between April 8 and April 15. Sussex Police arrested and charged the suspects following swift enquiries led by Neighbourhood Policing Teams, the East Sussex Burglary Team, and CID, tackling concerns raised by local traders and residents.

Multiple Burglaries In Hastings

David Morten, 42, of no fixed address, pleaded guilty at Brighton Magistrates’ Court on April 16 to 11 burglaries, two attempted burglaries, and two shop thefts. Meanwhile, Oliver Cassin, also homeless, admitted three counts of burglary with intent at Crawley Magistrates’ Court on April 20.

Police Swift Action

Following reports from Hastings town centre businesses, officers launched fast-paced investigations that led to the rapid identification, arrest, and charging of both men. Both defendants remain in custody awaiting sentencing dates set for May in Lewes Crown Court and ongoing hearings.

Community Reassurance

Chief Inspector Sarah Taylor, Hastings and Rother District Commander, acknowledged public concerns and emphasised the police’s commitment to ongoing investigations. She stated the force is working closely with local businesses and partners to prevent further offences and provide support to victims.

Continuing Patrols And Support

Proactive policing measures remain in place with regular patrols targeting vulnerable business areas. Sussex Police continue efforts to keep Hastings safe and maintain confidence among the local community.