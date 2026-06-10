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KNIFE CHARGES Two Men Charged Over Barking Stabbing Incident

Two Men Charged Over Barking Stabbing Incident

Two men have been charged following a stabbing in Barking on Saturday, 6 June. Jamario Morgan, 23, and Arran Bailey, 28, were arrested after police responded to reports of a large fight on River Road at 11.20pm . Both men face attempted murder charges, and the victim remains in critical condition in the hospital.

Serious Stabbing Attack

Police and London Ambulance Service officers attended the scene to find Morgan, Bailey, and a third man aged 22 injured. The 22-year-old suffered stab wounds and remains critically ill in the hospital, while Morgan and Bailey were treated, discharged, then arrested.

Charges And Custody

Morgan, of Lewisham, was charged with attempted murder and possession of a knife. Bailey, from Croydon, faces attempted murder and battery charges. Both men have been remanded in custody and will appear at Snaresbrook Crown Court on 6 July.

Police Appeal For Witnesses

Chief Inspector Mo Mahmood urged witnesses to come forward, saying the incident may have involved several unidentified individuals. People with information can contact police on 101 quoting CAD 8277/06JUN or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

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Topics :Crime

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