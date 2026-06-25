Toddler Abused and Killed in Thornaby Home Trial at Teesside Crown Court

A two-year-old girl suffered 21 broken bones and a fatal head injury in a violent abuse case revealed during a trial at Teesside Crown Court. Alexandra Walker, 25, and her partner Harrison Simpson, 22, stand accused of murdering Walker’s daughter, Isabelle Welsh, at their Thornaby home in Teesside.

Serious Abuse Exposed

The jury heard that Isabelle was kept in a harmful environment, repeatedly injured over weeks. Her grandmother, Claire Walker, raised early safety concerns, spotting bruises and signs of neglect shortly before Isabelle’s death in September 2025.

Grandmother’s Warning Ignored

Courtroom evidence included CCTV footage capturing tense exchanges where Claire warned her daughter, “She looks like she is being abused.” Alexandra dismissed these claims, telling her mother to “chill out,” even as Isabelle showed clear signs of distress.

Devastating Injuries Detailed

Post-mortem reports revealed 21 fractures and grid-like bruising from forceful gripping. Medical experts testified that Isabelle was violently shaken, her spine over-extended, and her head struck a hard surface, causing a catastrophic, unsurvivable head injury.

Delay In Emergency Help

Prosecutors allege Alexandra Walker failed to call for medical assistance promptly, waiting nearly an hour while Isabelle remained unresponsive. A 999 call was only made after Walker’s stepfather arrived and urged her to seek help. The trial is ongoing at Teesside Crown Court as the court hears more evidence into the tragic death of Isabelle Welsh.