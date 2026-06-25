Surrey Police Firearms Officer Found Guilty of Stalking with Car Tracker in Brighton

A Surrey Police firearms officer has been found guilty of stalking after being charged for placing an electronic tracking device in a victim’s car in Brighton. Jake Mullarkey, 35, appeared at Brighton Magistrates’ Court on 24 June 2026 following reports made in July 2024.

Tracking Device Discovery

The victim came forward on 27 July 2024, revealing she had found a black-taped electronic tracker hidden in the wheel well of her car’s boot. She believed PC Mullarkey was stalking her, prompting an investigation.

Police Arrest And Suspension

Mullarkey was arrested the day after the victim’s report and was subsequently suspended from Surrey Police. During his trial, he admitted placing the device but claimed it was due to safety concerns.

Evidence From Technology

Data from Mullarkey’s phone revealed over 600 instances of app use linked to the tracker between 14 and 27 July 2024. Investigators also found another magnetic car tracker in his possession and saw an email order for an additional device.

Sentence Awaited

PC Mullarkey is scheduled for sentencing on 21 July 2026 at Brighton Magistrates’ Court.