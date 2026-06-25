Train Hits Car at Hoghton Level Crossing Leaving One Dead and Child Critical

A train struck a car at Hoghton level crossing near Preston, Lancashire, at around 8.50am on 25 June. Emergency services including North West Ambulance Service, Lancashire Fire and Rescue, and British Transport Police rushed to the scene following the incident.

Child Critically Injured

A child passenger suffered life-threatening injuries and was airlifted to Alder Hey Children’s Hospital for urgent treatment. Paramedics and hazardous area response teams provided specialist support.

Fatal Casualty Confirmed

One passenger in the car was pronounced dead at the scene. British Transport Police confirmed two people were in the vehicle at the time of impact.

Train Passengers Unharmed

The 7:51am Northern service from Colne to Preston involved in the incident had no passengers requiring medical attention. Northern’s managing director, Tricia Williams, offered condolences and confirmed full cooperation with the Rail Accident Investigation Branch.

Rail Service Disruptions

Rail replacement buses are running through Preston and Blackburn while investigations and recovery efforts continue. The public has been advised to avoid the Hoghton area during this time.

Emergency Response Summary