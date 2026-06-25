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FATAL CRASH Driver Jailed for Fatal Coxheath Crash Killing Teenager at 82mph

A dangerous driver travelling at 82mph on a 30mph road in Coxheath has been jailed for causing the death of 15-year-old Kieran Byrne. Cameron Langley-McColm hit Kieran on Heath Road while he was riding an e-scooter on the evening of 8 July 2023. Despite emergency services attending the scene, the teenager was pronounced dead.

High-speed Tragedy

Langley-McColm, aged 23, was driving his white BMW Sport at nearly three times the speed limit and on the wrong side of the road when he collided with Kieran. The impact threw the boy 28 metres from the point of collision, with a second 14-year-old also clipped but escaping serious injury.

Evidence Uncovered

Following the crash, police conducted roadside tests for drugs and alcohol, which Langley-McColm passed. However, CCTV and witness statements revealed he was speeding and driving dangerously at the time. Contrary to his claim that the victim swerved in front of his car, investigations showed Kieran and the second boy were riding correctly on the road.

Sentencing And Ban

On 16 June 2026, Maidstone Crown Court sentenced Langley-McColm to seven years and six months in prison for causing death by dangerous driving. He also received an 11-year driving ban.

Police Statement

Detective Constable David Holmes said: “The death of Kieran Bryne was tragic and completely avoidable. Cameron Langley-McColm was driving at more than 82 mph in a 30mph zone and showed no consideration for other road users. His reckless actions led to the loss of a young life and have devastated a family. We will continue to crack down on motorists who endanger others.”

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Topics :CollisionCourtsCrime

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