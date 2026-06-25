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HEAT ALERT Red Heat Warning Hits East and South East England with Temperatures Up to 38C

Red Heat Warning Hits East and South East England with Temperatures Up to 38C

Authorities have issued a red heat warning affecting large parts of East and South East England from midnight to 9pm on Friday, amid temperatures soaring as high as 38 degrees Celsius. The heatwave, impacting England and Wales, is expected to bring extreme heat and high humidity, posing health risks across the region.

Record-breaking Temperatures Expected

Friday’s red warning focuses on East and Southeastern England, where maximum temperatures could surpass 36°C, with some areas possibly reaching 38°C in the shade. This marks one of the highest temperature forecasts seen this summer.

Heatwave Health Concerns

The intense heat will come with elevated humidity levels, increasing discomfort and the risk of heat-related illnesses. Warm, sticky nights will limit cooling, making recovery difficult and raising concerns for vulnerable groups.

Local Temperature Outlook

Although some parts of the region haven’t yet hit 28°C to officially register as a heatwave, conditions are poised to change. Areas currently expecting 33-34°C could see hotter weather, though 38°C remains less likely locally.

Public Safety Guidance

Authorities advise residents to stay hydrated, limit strenuous outdoor activities, and be alert to heat symptoms. The red warning emphasises the importance of precautionary measures during this unusual period of extreme warmth.

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