Whittlesey Man Jailed for Christmas Day Arson Causing £50k Damage

Eric Jordan, 55, from Whittlesey, Peterborough, has been jailed for setting fire to his flat on Christmas Day 2023. Police and firefighters responded after flames and smoke were spotted coming from the first-floor flat on Scaldgate. Jordan deliberately blocked the downstairs entrance with an armchair and used barbecue lighter fluid to ignite the stairwell, putting himself and neighbours at serious risk.

Deliberate Christmas Fire

On 25 December, emergency services were called to Jordan’s flat after smoke alerts raised concern. Jordan, trapped inside, started the fire on purpose, creating a dangerous situation for nearby residents.

Serious Injuries Sustained

Jordan suffered serious injuries after falling from the first-floor window during the blaze. Paramedics treated him at the scene before police arrested him on suspicion of arson.

Evacuations And Damage

A family of four living near Jordan’s flat had to evacuate their home for their safety amid the fire. The blaze caused around £50,000 worth of damage to the rental property.

Jail Sentence Delivered

At Huntingdon Law Courts on 5 June, Jordan pleaded guilty to arson and was sentenced to 16 months in prison. Detective Constable Chris Herring said the deliberate fire could have had fatal consequences and praised the court’s sentence for the damage and distress caused.