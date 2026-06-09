Barnet Man Jamie Duncan Sought After Finchley Woman Murdered

Detectives in Barnet are urgently searching for 21-year-old Jamie Duncan following the murder of a 19-year-old woman in Dale Grove, Finchley on the night of Monday, 8 June. Emergency services arrived just before 00:15hrs, but paramedics were unable to save the victim, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

Suspect Known To Victim

Jamie Duncan, who is known to the victim, fled the area around midnight and remains at large despite extensive police efforts. Officers responded following reports of gunshots, though the exact cause of death will be confirmed after a post-mortem.

Police Appeal For Help

Detective Chief Inspector Allam Bhangoo, leading the investigation, said: “My team are working around the clock to locate Jamie Duncan, and piece together the incident that resulted in the death of a much-loved young woman, daughter and sister. I urge people with information – especially those who have details on Jamie’s whereabouts – or anyone with relevant doorbell or dashcam footage from Dale Grove to immediately contact police.”

Community Reassured

Detective Chief Superintendent Luke Williams said the incident appears isolated and police have increased patrols in Finchley. “Keeping residents safe is our top priority and I would like to provide reassurance that we believe this to be an isolated incident. As enquiries continue, residents will see an increased police presence in the area and I encourage anyone with concerns to speak with those officers on the ground.”

Public Urged To Stay Vigilant

Authorities warn the public not to approach Jamie Duncan and to dial 999 if he is spotted. Anyone with information about his location or movements is advised to contact police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, quoting reference 34/8JUN.