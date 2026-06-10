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FIRE CHAOS M25 Anticlockwise Closed After Vehicle Fire Causes 4 Mile Traffic Jam

M25 Anticlockwise Closed After Vehicle Fire Causes 4 Mile Traffic Jam

The M25 anticlockwise between Junction 25 (Enfield) and Junction 24 (Potters Bar) was closed during the morning rush hour following a vehicle fire that sparked severe delays. Emergency services, including the fire brigade, were at the scene to tackle the blaze, leading to significant disruption and traffic queuing for four miles.

M25 Shutdown

The closure brought traffic to a standstill on one of the UK’s busiest motorways during a crucial commuting period, causing frustration for thousands of drivers. Delays of around 30 minutes were reported as vehicles remained stationary while the fire was dealt with.

Emergency Response

The fire service attended promptly to extinguish the vehicle fire, preventing further danger to motorists and traffic. A National Highways spokesperson confirmed that traffic was being held to manage the situation safely.

Traffic Impact

Motorists were warned to expect substantial congestion with a queue extending four miles. The incident triggered widespread disruption across routes connecting Enfield and Potters Bar.

Travel Advice

Drivers using the M25 anticlockwise are advised to seek alternative routes or brace for delays while emergency teams clear the scene and normal traffic flow resumes.

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