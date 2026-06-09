Three Jailed Over Brutal Dewsbury Machete Attack Nearly Losing Victim’s Leg

Three men have been sentenced after a brutal machete assault in Dewsbury that left a 23-year-old victim fighting for his leg. The attack, which happened on 15 May 2025 on Ravens Crescent, Scout Hill, involved a deliberate vehicle strike followed by a violent machete assault. Kirklees CID confirmed the men pleaded guilty to wounding with intent and are now behind bars, while police appeal for information on two more suspects linked to the case.

Harsh Sentences Handed Down

Sabeel Ayub, 33, of Scout Hill, Dewsbury, was jailed for 14 years and eight months.

Faizaan Bashir, 26, of Ravensthorpe, and Fahim Iqbal, 35, of Batley, each received 12-year custodial sentences.

Violent Daylight Attack

The attack took place shortly before 4pm in broad daylight while children were playing nearby. The victim was first hit by a vehicle before being pulled to the ground and attacked with machetes, resulting in life-threatening injuries.

Police Seek Additional Suspects

Detectives continue to search for two other men wanted in connection with the attack. They are Faisal Ali, 33, from Dewsbury, and Kessar Iqbal, 33, last seen in Airdrie, North Lanarkshire, Scotland.

Community Reassurance

“This was clearly a planned and targeted attack with these three men showing that they were prepared to use extreme levels of violence to meet their ends,” said Detective Constable Callum Wallace of Kirklees CID. “We understand the impact that crimes like this have in our communities. This particular incident happened in broad daylight while children were out playing in the street. I hope members of the public are reassured that these three men are now behind bars.”

How To Help

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Faisal Ali or Kessar Iqbal is urged to contact Kirklees CID via www.westyorkshire.police.uk/livechat or call 101, quoting crime reference 13250272813. Information can also be shared anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.