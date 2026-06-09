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OIL STING Three Arrested in Thanet as Stolen Cooking Oil Seized in Police Sting

Three Arrested in Thanet as Stolen Cooking Oil Seized in Police Sting

Police in Thanet arrested three men and seized stolen cooking oil following proactive patrols in the Broadstairs and Westgate-on-Sea area on the evening of Friday 5 June 2026. Officers observed suspicious activity involving a white Peugeot van on Bromstone Road before following the vehicle to Canterbury Road, where the occupants were detained.

Suspicious Van Stopped

At around 7pm, officers on patrol noticed the white Peugeot van behaving suspiciously. The vehicle was tracked from Bromstone Road in Broadstairs to Canterbury Road in Westgate-on-Sea before police intervened.

Stolen Cooking Oil Found

Searches of the van revealed several containers of cooking oil, believed to be stolen. This discovery led to the arrest of the van’s three occupants.

Three Men Arrested

The arrested men, aged 18, 24 and 26, are all Bulgarian nationals from Tottenham, London. They were taken into custody and later released on bail with conditions pending further enquiries.

Ongoing Police Enquiries

Police continue their investigation into the thefts following the arrests. The operation highlights the ongoing efforts to tackle organised theft in the Thanet area.

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Topics :CrimePolice

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