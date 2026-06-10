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SERIOUS DEALER Stockton Man Jailed for Supplying Cocaine Following Police Bust

Stockton Man Jailed for Supplying Cocaine Following Police Bust

Steven McDowell, 34, of Sadberge Road, Stockton, has been sentenced to 45 months in prison for possession with intent to supply cocaine. The arrest followed a police operation on 19 September after officers noticed a white Audi A4 driving erratically in Stockton. The vehicle was stopped by Stockton’s neighbourhood policing team, leading to the arrest of 21-year-old Alby Hunt from Rochester Road, Stockton, who was found with nearly £1,000 cash hidden in his underwear alongside 13 bags of cocaine.

Drugs And Cash Found

Following Hunt’s arrest, police conducted a search at a property on High Street, Norton. McDowell was found inside, attempting to flee, but was swiftly caught. Officers discovered class A drugs, £15,000 in cash, mobile phones, and drug paraphernalia in the bedroom.

Sentences Delivered

On 8 June, both men appeared at Teesside Crown Court for sentencing. McDowell received a 45-month prison term. Hunt was sentenced to 20 months suspended for two years, along with 240 hours unpaid work and 20 rehabilitation activity days, for possession with intent to supply cocaine and being concerned in its supply.

Police Appeal For Community Support

PC Emma Curbishley of Stockton’s neighbourhood policing team said: “The erratic driving reports meant we were on the lookout during patrols. We spotted the vehicle and stopped it, leading to the discovery of cash and drugs on Hunt. Further searches led to McDowell’s arrest despite his attempt to flee, and evidence linking him to drug supply was recovered.” “I urge the public to keep reporting drug activity so we can continue this work.”

How To Report Drug Activity

If you have information about drug activity in your area, contact police on 101 or provide anonymous tips via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

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