Mohammed Shakavan, a 42-year-old Iraqi man from Crumpsall, Manchester, has been charged with attempted rape and sexual activity with a child following a serious assault in Stockport. The charges relate to an attack on a boy under 16 in the Cheadle Heath area on Friday 24 April 2026. Shakavan was presented at Stockport Magistrates’ Court on Monday 27 April 2026 and remanded to appear at Minshull Street Crown Court in June.

Serious Sexual Assault Allegations

The case involves troubling allegations of serious sexual assault on a minor in Stockport. Police continue their inquiries into the attack that has shocked the local community.

Court Proceedings Underway

Following his charge, Shakavan appeared promptly at Stockport Magistrates’ Court, where the court remanded him for a Crown Court hearing scheduled in June 2026.

Community Safety Concerns

The incident has raised significant safety concerns among residents in the Cheadle Heath area. Local authorities urge anyone with information to assist police enquiries.