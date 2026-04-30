Watch Live
  • Home
  • UK News

COURT CHARGE Mohammed Shakavan Charged Over Child Assault in Stockport

Bristol Man Charged with Murder After Birmingham Street Killing

Mohammed Shakavan, a 42-year-old Iraqi man from Crumpsall, Manchester, has been charged with attempted rape and sexual activity with a child following a serious assault in Stockport. The charges relate to an attack on a boy under 16 in the Cheadle Heath area on Friday 24 April 2026. Shakavan was presented at Stockport Magistrates’ Court on Monday 27 April 2026 and remanded to appear at Minshull Street Crown Court in June.

Serious Sexual Assault Allegations

The case involves troubling allegations of serious sexual assault on a minor in Stockport. Police continue their inquiries into the attack that has shocked the local community.

Court Proceedings Underway

Following his charge, Shakavan appeared promptly at Stockport Magistrates’ Court, where the court remanded him for a Crown Court hearing scheduled in June 2026.

Community Safety Concerns

The incident has raised significant safety concerns among residents in the Cheadle Heath area. Local authorities urge anyone with information to assist police enquiries.

We are your go-to destination for breaking UK news, real-life stories from communities across the country, striking images, and must-see video from the heart of the action.

Follow us on Facebook at for the latest updates and developing stories, and stay connected on X (Twitter) the for live coverage as news breaks across the UK.

Topics :Crime

SIGN UP NOW FOR YOUR FREE DAILY BREAKING NEWS AND PICTURES NEWSLETTER

Your information will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy

YOU MIGHT LIKE
Kent Police Crack Down on Dangerous Drivers in Major Road Safety Operation

POLICE ACTION Kent Police Crack Down on Dangerous Drivers in Major Road Safety Operation

UK News
FTMining launches free mining service for BTC, ETH, XRP and DOGE holders, with daily earnings of up to $9,900? 

FTMining launches free mining service for BTC, ETH, XRP and DOGE holders, with daily earnings of up to $9,900? 

UK News
Four Held After Fatal Peckham Stabbing Outside Nightclub

MURDER PROBE Fulham Murder Investigation After Woman Dies From Head Injuries

UK News
Woman Jailed After Releasing Bees On Police During Eviction

BEE ATTACK Woman Jailed After Releasing Bees On Police During Eviction

UK News
Essex Man Convicted for Plotting Terrorist Gun Attack in Stratford

TERROR PLOT FOILED Essex Man Convicted for Plotting Terrorist Gun Attack in Stratford

UK News
Latvian Citizenship by Descent: What UK Nationals With Baltic Roots Need to Know

Latvian Citizenship by Descent: What UK Nationals With Baltic Roots Need to Know

UK News
Man and Woman Found Dead in Ipswich Premier Inn Under Police Investigation

POLICE PROBE Man and Woman Found Dead in Ipswich Premier Inn Under Police Investigation

UK News
Kent Police Search For Missing Woman Joanna Lewis In Tonbridge

MISSING APPEAL Kent Police Search For Missing Woman Joanna Lewis In Tonbridge

UK News
Teacher Jamie Varley denies murder of adopted son Preston in Blackpool trial

BABY MURDER TRIAL Teacher Jamie Varley denies murder of adopted son Preston in Blackpool trial

UK News
Man Jailed for Driving Bulldozer Through Wolverhampton City Centre

BULLDOZER CHAOS Man Jailed for Driving Bulldozer Through Wolverhampton City Centre

UK News
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Two Men Plead Guilty to Hastings Business Burglaries in April

CRIME CRACKDOWN Two Men Plead Guilty to Hastings Business Burglaries in April

UK News
Two Men Plead Guilty to Hastings Business Burglaries in April

Two Men Plead Guilty to Hastings Business Burglaries in April

UK News
Labour Mayor Naheed Ejaz Jailed for Covering Son’s Teenage Rape Case

COURT SENTANCE Labour Mayor Jailed for Helping Son Hide Rape Video in Bracknell

UK News
Labour Mayor Naheed Ejaz Jailed for Covering Son’s Teenage Rape Case

Labour Mayor Jailed for Helping Son Hide Rape Video in Bracknell

UK News
Government Boosts Security After Golders Green Terror Stabbing

SECUIRTY BOOST Government Boosts Security After Golders Green Terror Stabbing

UK News
Government Boosts Security After Golders Green Terror Stabbing

Government Boosts Security After Golders Green Terror Stabbing

UK News
MORE FOR YOU
Synagogue Evacuated After Fire Spreads to Home in East London

FIRE ALERT Major Fire Erupts Near Stamford Hill Synagogue As 100 Firefighters Tackle Blaze

UK News
Synagogue Evacuated After Fire Spreads to Home in East London

Major Fire Erupts Near Stamford Hill Synagogue As 100 Firefighters Tackle Blaze

UK News
Three Teenagers Charged with Murder of Alexander Cashford After Fatal Attack in Leysdown-on-Sea

TEENS SENTANCED London Teenagers Jailed for Isle of Sheppey Manslaughter of Alexander Cashford

UK News
Three Teenagers Charged with Murder of Alexander Cashford After Fatal Attack in Leysdown-on-Sea

London Teenagers Jailed for Isle of Sheppey Manslaughter of Alexander Cashford

UK News
Government Boosts Security After Golders Green Terror Stabbing

TERROR ALERT UK Terror Threat Level Raised to Severe After Golders Green Stabbings

UK News
Government Boosts Security After Golders Green Terror Stabbing

UK Terror Threat Level Raised to Severe After Golders Green Stabbings

UK News
MORE FROM UKNIP
Ramsgate Man Oscar Love Jailed 13 Years for Rape and Assault

VIOLENT OFFENDER Ramsgate Man Oscar Love Jailed 13 Years for Rape and Assault

UK News
Ramsgate Man Oscar Love Jailed 13 Years for Rape and Assault

Ramsgate Man Oscar Love Jailed 13 Years for Rape and Assault

UK News
Man Arrested Over Fatal Offaly House Fire Killing Child and Great Aunt

ARSON ARREST Man Arrested Over Fatal Offaly House Fire Killing Child and Great Aunt

UK News
Man Arrested Over Fatal Offaly House Fire Killing Child and Great Aunt

Man Arrested Over Fatal Offaly House Fire Killing Child and Great Aunt

UK News

RAPIST JAILED Ex-Spandau Ballet Star Ross Davidson Jailed for Rape in UK Court

UK News

Ex-Spandau Ballet Star Ross Davidson Jailed for Rape in UK Court

UK News
Watch Live