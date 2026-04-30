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VIOLENT OFFENDER Ramsgate Man Oscar Love Jailed 13 Years for Rape and Assault

Oscar Love, a Ramsgate man, has been sentenced to 13 years in prison for multiple violent offences, including the rape of a woman. Police were called to Ramsgate Harbour on Saturday, 7 June 2025 after the victim sought help at a bar, reporting an assault on Ramsgate High Street.

Police Chase And Arrest

Officers quickly located Love on Newington Road, where he resisted arrest and attempted to flee. He was eventually found hiding in a garden and taken into custody.

Investigation Reveals Multiple Offences

The victim disclosed further threatening and sexually violent incidents during the investigation. Love was charged with two counts of rape alongside six additional offences, including a breach of his Sexual Harm Prevention Order, assault, and escaping lawful custody.

Trial And Conviction

Following a four-day trial, the jury found Love guilty of multiple offences, including two counts of rape. He had already admitted to related charges before sentencing.

Sentencing At Canterbury Crown Court

On Thursday, 30 April 2026, Canterbury Crown Court handed down a 13-year prison sentence to Oscar Love for his crimes.

Detectives Statement

“Oscar Love is a violent offender, who caused serious physical and mental harm to his victim. Tackling violence against women and girls is a Kent Police priority and we will do all we can to bring offenders like him to justice. I urge any other potential victims or anyone with concerns about Love’s behaviour to contact Kent Police. I also want to commend the strength of the victim throughout this case. Her bravery and continued support with the investigation made the conviction received today possible.”

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