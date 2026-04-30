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TERROR ARREST Essa Suleiman Arrested After Antisemitic Golders Green Stabbing Attack

Essa Suleiman Arrested After Antisemitic Golders Green Stabbing Attack

Essa Suleiman, 45, was arrested after stabbing two Jewish men near a synagogue on Highfield Avenue, Golders Green, North London, in an attack declared as terrorism motivated by antisemitism. Suleiman has a violent history, including a previous conviction for stabbing a police officer and injuring his police dog in 2008. The Metropolitan Police and counter-terror services are investigating this serious incident that raises questions about monitoring individuals with violent pasts.

Past Violent Offences

Suleiman was jailed for nine years in 2008 after violently stabbing PC Neil Sampson multiple times in the head, face, and leg in Swindon. The attack also injured the officer’s police dog, Anya. He was convicted of grievous bodily harm at Swindon Crown Court, serving half his sentence in custody. Reports indicated a second officer was injured during that incident.

Prevent Programme Scrutiny

In 2020, Suleiman was referred to the Government’s Prevent counter-extremism programme but was later discharged from it the same year. This case has triggered scrutiny regarding the effectiveness of such interventions when faced with suspects who later commit violent attacks.

Police Response And Investigation

Metropolitan Police Commissioner Sir Mark Rowley noted Suleiman’s “history of serious violence and mental health issues” following the attack on Wednesday. The stabbing has been officially declared a terror incident linked to antisemitism, with officers continuing a full investigation at the Highfield Avenue scene.

Community Impact

The stabbing near a place of worship in Golders Green has heightened tensions locally, with concerns over safety and the rise of antisemitic attacks. Authorities are emphasising vigilance and urging anyone with information to come forward.

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