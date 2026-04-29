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POLICE WARNING Met Police Declare North London Stabbing Terror Attack on Jewish Community

Met Police Declare North London Stabbing Terror Attack on Jewish Community

The  Metropolitan Police Commissioner, Sir Mark Rowley, confirmed a stabbing incident in Barnet, north-west London, as a terrorist attack targeting the Jewish community. The attack happened on Highfield Avenue at 11:16am, when two Jewish men were stabbed and taken to hospital. A 45-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after police and emergency services arrived quickly at the scene.

Swift Police Response

Officers arrived within minutes, confronting a man believed to be armed and dangerous. Without armed support, police used Tasers to detain the suspect who resisted and attempted to continue attacking. Commissioner Rowley praised the bravery and professionalism of the officers and community first responders, including the Shomrim volunteers, for preventing further harm.

Attack On Jewish Community

The incident follows a series of targeted arson attacks against Jewish communities in London. Sir Mark Rowley described the assault as an act of violence aimed at London’s Jewish population and condemned antisemitism as a growing threat fuelled by extremist ideologies across the political spectrum.

Rising Hate Crime Concerns

The commissioner warned of increasing antisemitic and racist hate crimes, some linked to foreign hostile states and extremist groups. He called for stronger public condemnation of such attacks, urging communities to stand united against hate and reject violence justified by international conflicts.

Community Solidarity Needed

Sir Mark highlighted the importance of unity among London’s diverse communities, citing recent solidarity shown after a similar attack in Golders Green three weeks earlier. The Metropolitan Police have intensified protective patrols and investigations, leading to multiple arrests and charges related to hate crimes targeting the Jewish community.

Ongoing Investigation

The suspect in custody has a history of serious violence and mental health issues. The investigation remains active, with police focusing on preventing further attacks and ensuring the safety of all Londoners.

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