Assault Probe Underway After Incident at Ramsgate Texaco Petrol Station

Kent Police are appealing for witnesses following an assault at the Texaco petrol station on West Cliff Road in Ramsgate on Thursday 23 April 2026, just before 3.30pm. Officers responded after a driver on the forecourt was approached by a man on foot, leading to a disturbance and an assault. Vehicles were reportedly targeted during the incident.

Suspect Arrested And Released

A man in his 30s was arrested shortly after the incident nearby and taken into custody. He has since been bailed with conditions while investigations continue.

No Serious Injuries Reported

Police confirmed no injuries requiring medical treatment were reported following the assault, though enquiries remain ongoing at the scene.

Witnesses Urged To Help

Officers are asking anyone who witnessed the assault or who has dashcam footage to contact Kent Police on 01843 222289, quoting reference 46/64201/26. Alternatively, information can be passed anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 or through their online form.