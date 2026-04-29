Watch Live
  • Home
  • UK News

FORECOURT ATTACK Assault Probe Underway After Incident at Ramsgate Texaco Petrol Station

Assault Probe Underway After Incident at Ramsgate Texaco Petrol Station

Kent Police are appealing for witnesses following an assault at the Texaco petrol station on West Cliff Road in Ramsgate on Thursday 23 April 2026, just before 3.30pm. Officers responded after a driver on the forecourt was approached by a man on foot, leading to a disturbance and an assault. Vehicles were reportedly targeted during the incident.

Suspect Arrested And Released

A man in his 30s was arrested shortly after the incident nearby and taken into custody. He has since been bailed with conditions while investigations continue.

No Serious Injuries Reported

Police confirmed no injuries requiring medical treatment were reported following the assault, though enquiries remain ongoing at the scene.

Witnesses Urged To Help

Officers are asking anyone who witnessed the assault or who has dashcam footage to contact Kent Police on 01843 222289, quoting reference 46/64201/26. Alternatively, information can be passed anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 or through their online form.

We are your go-to destination for breaking UK news, real-life stories from communities across the country, striking images, and must-see video from the heart of the action.

Follow us on Facebook at for the latest updates and developing stories, and stay connected on X (Twitter) the for live coverage as news breaks across the UK.

Topics :Crime

SIGN UP NOW FOR YOUR FREE DAILY BREAKING NEWS AND PICTURES NEWSLETTER

Your information will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy

YOU MIGHT LIKE
Inverness Man Kills Mother Amid Police 999 Call Over Poison Attempt

POISON PLOT Man Kills Mother During Police Call After Alleged Poison Plot in Inverness

UK News
Police Appeal to Find Missing Medway Teenager Kimberly Kennedy

URGENT APPEAL Police Appeal to Find Missing Medway Teenager Kimberly Kennedy

UK News
Bin Fire Sends Smoke Across East Brighton Sheepcote Valley

FIRE ALERT Bin Fire Sends Smoke Across East Brighton Sheepcote Valley

UK News
British Travel Influencer Rachel Kerr Missing in Agadir Morocco

FAMILY CONCERNED British Travel Influencer Rachel Kerr Missing in Agadir Morocco

UK News
Everyday Britain in Two Moments

Everyday Britain in Two Moments

UK News
Trial Begins for Three Men Accused of Arson Linked to Sir Keir Starmer in London

ARSON TRIAL Trial Begins for Three Men Accused of Arson Linked to Sir Keir Starmer in London

Breaking News, UK News
Adult Baby Diaper Lover Jailed for Nappy Theft in South Shields

NAPPY FETISH Adult Baby Diaper Lover Jailed for Nappy Theft in South Shields

UK News
Goslings Killed After Disturbing Attacks in Sidcup’s Lamorbey Park

WILDLIFE ATTACK Goslings Killed After Disturbing Attacks in Sidcup’s Lamorbey Park

UK News
Andrew Neil Sparks Outrage After Getting Waiter Fired Over Tip

CELEBRITY BACKLASH Andrew Neil Sparks Outrage After Getting Waiter Fired Over Tip

UK News
Drunk Met Police who crashed and was verbally abusive is sacked

POLICE SCANDAL Bromley Police Officer Fired Over Theft of £160 Trainers Parcel

UK News
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Teen Charged Over Fatal Alton House Fire Killing Elderly Couple

POLICE CHARGE Teen Charged Over Fatal Alton House Fire Killing Elderly Couple

UK News
Teen Charged Over Fatal Alton House Fire Killing Elderly Couple

Teen Charged Over Fatal Alton House Fire Killing Elderly Couple

UK News
Two Boys Die in Wolverhampton House Fire as Police Launch Investigation

FRIENDS PAY TRIBUTE Two Boys Die in Wolverhampton House Fire as Police Launch Investigation

UK News
Two Boys Die in Wolverhampton House Fire as Police Launch Investigation

Two Boys Die in Wolverhampton House Fire as Police Launch Investigation

UK News
Kent Police Bust Fraud Ring in Major Crackdown: 41 Arrests, £50k+ Recovered from Scammers

ROOF SCAMMERA Bexley Homeowners Scammed Out Of £245K By Cowboy Roofers

UK News
Kent Police Bust Fraud Ring in Major Crackdown: 41 Arrests, £50k+ Recovered from Scammers

Bexley Homeowners Scammed Out Of £245K By Cowboy Roofers

UK News
MORE FOR YOU
Thomas Turner Jailed for Life for Normanton Murder of Friend Mandy Riley

MURDER SENTANCE Thomas Turner Jailed for Life for Normanton Murder of Friend Mandy Riley

UK News
Thomas Turner Jailed for Life for Normanton Murder of Friend Mandy Riley

Thomas Turner Jailed for Life for Normanton Murder of Friend Mandy Riley

UK News
Port Talbot Woman Jailed for Deliberately Running Over Man in Hit-and-Run

DRUNK JAILED Port Talbot Woman Jailed for Deliberately Running Over Man in Hit-and-Run

UK News
Port Talbot Woman Jailed for Deliberately Running Over Man in Hit-and-Run

Port Talbot Woman Jailed for Deliberately Running Over Man in Hit-and-Run

UK News
Owen Martin jailed for firebomb attack on Glasgow home with mother and children inside

FIRE ATTACK Owen Martin jailed for firebomb attack on Glasgow home with mother and children inside

UK News
Owen Martin jailed for firebomb attack on Glasgow home with mother and children inside

Owen Martin jailed for firebomb attack on Glasgow home with mother and children inside

UK News
MORE FROM UKNIP
Teen Rapist Avoids Jail in Bedfordshire Case Sparking Outrage

SENTANCE OUTRAGE Teen Rapist Avoids Jail in Bedfordshire Case Sparking Outrage

UK News
Teen Rapist Avoids Jail in Bedfordshire Case Sparking Outrage

Teen Rapist Avoids Jail in Bedfordshire Case Sparking Outrage

UK News
Overview of online play in the United Kingdom region

Overview of online play in the United Kingdom region

UK News
Overview of online play in the United Kingdom region

Overview of online play in the United Kingdom region

UK News
Witnesses Are Being Sought Following A Serious Assault In Maidstone

TRAFFIC CHAOS M25 Clockwise Closed Between J4-J6 After Serious A21 Collision in Kent

Travel News, UK News
Witnesses Are Being Sought Following A Serious Assault In Maidstone

M25 Clockwise Closed Between J4-J6 After Serious A21 Collision in Kent

Travel News, UK News
Watch Live