Andrew Neil Sparks Outrage After Getting Waiter Fired Over Tip

Broadcaster Andrew Neil has sparked fury online after revealing he got a waiter in a New York restaurant fired for complaining about a low tip. The 76-year-old journalist recounted how the waiter criticised the 15% cash tip he left, prompting Neil to call the restaurant owner and have the employee dismissed the next morning.

Waiter Shamed Over Tip

Speaking on Times Radio, Neil described the incident where the waiter loudly questioned the size of his tip in front of other diners. “Was there something wrong with the meal or the service, Mr Neil?” the waiter asked. Neil said he responded that everything was fine and later gave a higher tip to avoid further embarrassment.

Owner Called To Fire Staff

Neil explained he knew the restaurant owner personally and called him that night to report the waiter’s behaviour. “I called the owner later that night, and he was fired in the morning,” Neil said. The broadcaster’s decision has divided opinion.

Social Media Backlash

The story ignited anger on social media, with many accusing Neil of overreacting and punishing a worker unfairly. Critics argued that while the waiter’s approach was blunt, sacking someone over a tipping dispute was excessive.

Us Tipping Culture Debate

Some commentators noted that tipping standards in the US typically expect 15-20%, making Neil’s tip borderline but not unusual. The row has also raised questions about the pressures faced by American service staff who depend heavily on tips for their income.