Cannock Drug Dealers Jailed for Heroin and Crack Cocaine Supply

Two men caught with heroin, crack cocaine, cocaine, cannabis, and cash in Cannock have been jailed after a police stop in January. Staffordshire officers arrested Jack Brandrick, 28, from Norton Canes, and Jay Richardson, 22, from Oscott, Birmingham, sentencing them at Stafford Crown Court in late May for possession with intent to supply class A drugs.

Drugs Found On Suspects

During a stop on Hawks Green Lane, police found Brandrick carrying 10 snap bags of cocaine and cannabis, plus £635. Richardson concealed 14 grams of crack cocaine in his trouser leg and packages with heroin and 15 deals of crack inside his underwear. Multiple mobile phones were also seized.

Custodial Sentences

Jack Brandrick was sentenced to two years and seven months for cocaine offences.

Jay Richardson was jailed for two years and eight months for crack cocaine, heroin, and cocaine supply.

Richardson received an additional 12 months for breaching a suspended sentence.

Operation Target: Tackling Crime

Staffordshire Police stressed their ongoing commitment through Operation Target, working to dismantle criminal gangs involved in drug trafficking, firearm possession, and gang activity across the county.

Community Appeal

Residents concerned about drug dealing are urged to contact Staffordshire Police on 101 or via their website’s Live Chat. Anonymous tips can be reported to Crimestoppers at 0800 555 111.