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LOAN WARNING Expert Reveals 5 Loan Shark Red Flags Lurking in Your Inner Circle

Expert Reveals 5 Loan Shark Red Flags Lurking in Your Inner Circle

An expert on loan sharks has uncovered five key warning signs you could spot if someone dangerous is lurking close to you. Cath Wohlers, 47, operations manager for England’s Illegal Money Lending Team from Lancashire, says loan sharks are not just gangsters but can be anyone, even people you know well. With loan sharking growing more sophisticated and hiding behind friendly faces, her message matters now more than ever.

Loan Sharks In Disguise

Cath warns that loan sharks often start with what seems like a favour – lending money with no interest mentioned or contract signed. They can be in your workplace, at school gates, or within your own home. What begins as a simple offer to help can trap people in cycles of debt and harassment.

The Vicious Debt Spiral

One case Cath recounts involves a woman who borrowed £50 from someone her sister knew, agreeing to pay back double. After paying back £26,000, she still owed £16,000 more. The loan shark’s abuse took over her life, following her to school and flooding her with threatening messages, leaving her struggling to feed her family.

The Five Red Flags

  • No Questions Asked: Loans offered with no questions and secretive terms – often with instructions to keep it quiet – are a major warning sign.
  • Personal Accounts and Cash: Requests to pay money into personal bank accounts or in cash with no paperwork make it impossible to track debts.
  • Handing Over Belongings: Loan sharks may demand passports, bank cards, or jewellery as security, tightening control and isolating victims.
  • High Interest with No Paperwork: Without written agreements, borrowers may face hidden charges and impossibly high repayments.
  • Feeling Afraid: Victims often experience coercive control, intimidation, and social shaming rather than physical violence.

Trust Your Instincts

Cath stresses that borrowing from family or friends isn’t always risky if you know who you’re dealing with. The danger lies with acquaintances or people you barely know. She advises: “If you find yourself questioning why someone is offering money or what they expect in return, that should ring alarm bells. Trust your instincts. If something doesn’t feel right, it probably isn’t. That’s the moment to protect yourself.”

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