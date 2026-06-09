Woman Blinded in Sunderland Ammonia Acid Attack Sentenced to 13 Years

A woman in her 20s was left permanently blind in one eye and partially sighted in the other after an ammonia acid attack in Sunderland last November. Police and emergency services responded swiftly after her father called 999, leading to the immediate arrest of the attacker, Donna English, at the scene.

Ferocious Ammonia Assault

The victim had been living with Donna English at her Southwick home before a dispute over rent. On 20 November 2023, English confronted her outside her Carley Road address, repeatedly spraying a corrosive substance believed to be ammonia into her face. This caused severe injuries to her eyes, face, head, hands, and mouth.

Permanent Vision Loss

Following extensive hospital treatment and surgery, the victim now suffers complete blindness in her right eye and partial sight loss in the left. She relies on friends, family, and carers for everyday tasks such as cooking and shopping, and is unable to leave her home unaccompanied.

Major Police Probe

Sunderland’s Criminal Investigation Department gathered witness statements, forensic evidence, and mobile phone data to build a strong case against English. She was charged with grievous bodily harm and pleaded not guilty.

Court Conviction And Sentence

After a five-day trial at Newcastle Crown Court in July, English, 41, was found unanimously guilty. On 8 June, she was sentenced to 13 years in prison for the brutal ammonia attack.