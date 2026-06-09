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HIT AND RUN Man Woman Arrested After Serious Hit-and-Run in Swindon

Man Woman Arrested After Serious Hit-and-Run in Swindon

Police have arrested a 35-year-old man and a 28-year-old woman following a serious hit-and-run incident in Swindon. The collision involving a silver Vauxhall Corsa happened around 2.20am on Tuesday in Rodbourne Road near the Penzance Drive bus gate. The pedestrian victim was left with life-changing injuries and is currently in stable condition in the hospital.

Vehicle Abandoned Nearby

The car involved did not stop at the scene and was later found abandoned in an alley off Crombey Street. A member of the public notified police after spotting the vehicle, leading to the arrests linked to the case.

Suspects In Custody

The man is being held on suspicion of failing to stop and causing serious injury by dangerous driving. The woman was arrested on suspicion of related offences, though police have not detailed these charges. Both remain in custody awaiting questioning.

Police Urge Witnesses To Contact

We are appealing to anyone who was in the area of Swindon Outlet Village, Rodbourne Road or Crombey Street between 2am and 2.30am to come forward,” said Roads Policing Inspector Neil Duffin. “Relevant dashcam or CCTV footage could help our investigation.”

  • Witnesses can call the Serious Collision Investigation Team on 01225 694597 quoting log 20 of 9 June.
  • Email SCIT@wiltshire.police.uk with any information.
  • Anonymous tips can be provided to Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.

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Topics :Crime

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