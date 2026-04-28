Thomas Turner Jailed for Life for Normanton Murder of Friend Mandy Riley

Thomas Turner has been sentenced to life imprisonment with a minimum term of 28 years for the murder of his friend Mandy Riley at her home in Normanton. The stabbing occurred on 4 June 2025 after the pair had been drinking and smoking together. Turner stabbed Ms Riley 11 times in the neck before stealing money from her handbag.

Brutal Attack At Home

The fatal attack took place at Ms Riley’s flat in Harriet Tubman House. Turner reportedly asked Ms Riley for money, which she refused, sparking the violent stabbing.

Attempt To Cover Tracks

After the murder, Turner left the flat around 10:30pm and was captured on CCTV using the stolen cash to buy alcohol. He then went to a friend’s house on Duncan Road where he washed his clothes before leaving without contact.

Discovery And Arrest

Ms Riley’s body was found the next morning by a worried friend who couldn’t get in touch with her. Turner, who was the only other person at the flat the night before, was arrested on 5 June 2025.

Forensic Evidence Seals Conviction

Forensic tests revealed Turner’s DNA on Ms Riley’s purse strap, and a distinctive crack pipe linked to her was found among Turner’s belongings. He was charged with murder on 8 June 2025.

Trial And Sentencing

Turner denied the charge but was found guilty at Loughborough Crown Court on 2 April 2026. He was sentenced at Lincoln Crown Court on 21 April to life imprisonment with a 28-year minimum tariff.