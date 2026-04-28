Port Talbot Woman Jailed for Deliberately Running Over Man in Hit-and-Run

A Port Talbot woman has been sentenced to ten years in prison after deliberately running over a man on Margam Road during the early hours of October 23, 2025. Louise Blackwell, 59, from Neath Port Talbot, struck the pedestrian while driving intoxicated and fled the scene. South Wales Police later arrested her as part of their investigation into the hit-and-run attack.

Deliberate Attack On Pedestrian

Blackwell was witnessed dropping off the victim before driving off and then reversing course to drive into him at speed while he crossed the road. Witnesses confirmed she showed no attempt to brake or slow down before hitting the man, highlighting the attack was intentional.

Drunk Driving And Fleeing the Scene

Police investigations revealed Blackwell was under the influence of alcohol during the incident. Instead of stopping to help or report the collision, she drove away from the scene, leading to a manhunt and her subsequent arrest days later.

Guilty Pleas And Court Verdict

In court, Blackwell pleaded guilty to inflicting grievous bodily harm without intent in December but denied charges of attempted murder and Section 18 wounding with intent. However, on April 16, she was found guilty of the more serious Section 18 offence, resulting in her ten-year prison sentence announced today.