Owen Martin jailed for firebomb attack on Glasgow home with mother and children inside

A 21-year-old man has been jailed for three years after launching a firebomb attack on a house in Drumchapel, Glasgow, where a mother and her three children were asleep. Owen Martin poured petrol around the property and set it alight shortly after midnight on May 12, 2025, putting lives at serious risk. He was sentenced at Glasgow Sheriff Court on April 28, 2026, after pleading guilty to wilful fire-raising to the danger of life.

Attack Linked To Organised Crime

Police have confirmed the firebombing was connected to serious organised crime, though details on the nature of the dispute remain limited. The targeted home contained the mother, her 21-year-old son, his friend, and the children at the time of the attack.

Late-night Petrol Bombing

The assault occurred just after midnight, with Martin deliberately dousing the side of the house with petrol before igniting it, putting all occupants in harm’s way. Emergency services were alerted and responded to the scene promptly.

Prison And Supervision

Martin received a three-year custodial sentence with an additional year on supervision following his release, reflecting the grave risk his actions posed to the family’s safety.